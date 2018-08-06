A new, 188-unit “upscale” apartment complex is currently under construction in southwest Killeen.
Thayer Point, a multi-family apartment complex next to Killeen Nursing & Rehabilitation on Stan Schlueter Loop and Thayer Drive, is expected to open sometime this fall, said Misty Steuart, director of marketing for Trinity Multifamily.
Steuart said the complex will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units with 650- and 966-square-foot options.
“The gated community will feature amenities like covered parking, salt water resort style pool, outdoor grill area covered with a pergola with outdoor speakers, fitness center in the clubhouse, outdoor sand volleyball court, dog park and bicycle racks,” Steuart said in an email.
In addition, Steuart said each unit would come equipped with washers and dryers and black appliances.
Steuart said rates for the units have not yet been decided, and the clubhouse on site is expected to be completed in September. Move-in dates will be available sometime in the fall, Steuart said.
The new complex will directly border Killeen Nursing & Rehabilitation, a 120-bed, long-term care and therapy facility that opened in fall 2017.
Fort Bend, Arkansas-based Trinity Multifamily operates apartment complexes and other properties in 11 southern states, according to its website.
