Kids in Central Texas will soon have a new place to let off steam and pent up energy, as the Urban Air Adventure Park plans to open its doors in mid to late August.
Located at 2102 Jennifer Drive, Urban Air is a 30,000-square-foot trampoline park that offers much more than trampolines.
The business will also contain a rock climbing wall, a zip line, a ropes course, a Warrior Obstacle Course, and battled beams. Urban Air will host birthday parties.
“We have four lanes and levels on the Warrior Obstacle Course,” co-owner Brian Bell said. “When you start the course you hit the “start” timer at the beginning and it starts the clock. When you get to the other side, you hit the “stop” timer and it gives you your time. And should you fall, you land in a large pit of soft balls.”
Bell owns Urban Air along with two other franchisees, his wife Candy and their friend Bruce Thoms.
The Bells showed off the business July 23, which was mostly complete and just awaiting the finishing touches.
“There is going to be something here for everyone,” Brian Bell said. “There is a large play area for younger kids, and of course we have the ninja warrior course, and we also have a trampoline area for more advanced people, where you can jump up six feet to a wall and step off onto it, and then jump back down.”
Candy Bell is particularly proud of the Sky Rider zip line course, which runs up and down most of the length of the building.
“From the Sky Rider you have the best view of the entire place,” she said. “You are strapped in and checked multiple times, and you also have a rope to help control your speed.”
While obviously making sure visitors are having fun is important, the Bells said making sure everyone stays safe is their No. 1 one priority.
To assist with that goal, they said they were planning on hiring about 80 employees to be able to monitor every area of the business.
Urban Air held a job fair Saturday for potential employees to come and scout the business.
The Bells are excited to be opening soon, and they hope Killeen residents enjoy the adventure park.
“Honestly, I just love seeing everyone playing and having fun,” Brian said. “Our kids have been in here while we were working on it, and they have loved it.”
To find out more about what Urban Air will offer, go to urbanairkilleen.com.
