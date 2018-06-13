The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a recall notice Tuesday on a product sold by H-E-B. More than 410,000 pounds of J Bar B Foods’ ready-to-eat beef brisket smoked sausage have been recalled due to mislabeled packaging, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service in a news release.
The health risk is classified as low and the agency has had no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, according to the inspection service.
“The products contain a pork casing, which is not declared on the product label, and may cause an allergic reaction in some individuals,” according to the news release. “The problem was discovered on June 12 in response to a customer inquiry that a beef smoked sausage product did not specify pork casing as part of the ingredients statement.”
The agency advised consumers to be on the lookout for products produced on various dates from June 21, 2016 to May 29, 2018.
The label of the recalled product reads: “H-E-B TEXAS HERITAGE SAUSAGE SMOKED WITH NATURAL HARDWOOD BEEF BRISKET.” The establishment number “EST. 7066” is inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The main concern is that the product, which was shipped to retail locations across the state, might be hidden in household freezers. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to FSIS.
J Bar B Foods is based in Waelder, Texas.
Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day.
The FSIS website has a wealth of information about current and past food recalls at www.fsis.usda.gov. The site also has a link to report problems to the agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.