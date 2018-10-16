Three days before early voting begins, almost all of the Democrats running for state offices will make a campaign stop in Killeen.
The Texas Democratic Party will hold a town hall in Killeen with gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez; lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier; comptroller candidate Joi Chevalier; land commissioner candidate Miguel Suazo; agriculture commissioner candidate Kim Olson; and railroad commissioner candidate Roman McAllen.
The event — which is part of the Democrats’ statewide “Fair Shot for All” bus tour — will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Early voting begins Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 6.
The town hall will focus on health care and veterans issues. Visit https://bit.ly/2RIN5CK to sign up to attend the event.
“Many of our statewide candidates have been traveling across the state to listen to what Texans are concerned about and to talk about common sense solutions to the challenges that Texans face,” said Chris Rosenberg, the Bell County Democratic Party chairman.
Rosenberg stressed that Bell County is important to Democratic candidates because of Fort Hood and the 61,619 veterans that the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department estimates who live here.
“It’s energizing and refreshing to have candidates who want to talk with their potential constituents,” she said. “I hope the good people of Bell County will see this slate of candidates is deeply engaged with voters and ready to bring present leadership to the great state of Texas.”
