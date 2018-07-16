HARKER HEIGHTS — The aroma of plant-based cuisine filled the Event Center on Sunday afternoon during the first-ever Twisted Fork Vegan/Vegetarian festival, which drew hundreds of attendees from the Central Texas area.
The event featured everything from informative lectures by nutritionists and product sales by cruelty-free vendors to outreach organizations.
“This event is mainly about visibility and awareness,” coordinator Desar’e Flournoy said.
Her company, Elegance on Any Budget, organizes Twisted Fork events in rural communities throughout the United States including Alabama and Wisconsin.
“The same amount of people who are vegan or curious about it live in smaller towns that don’t get touched as easily,” Flournoy said. “It’s not about judgment but really about education because we are conditioned to never associate the meat with the animal.”
Nonprofit organization Vegan Outreach was at the event helping to educate attendees about the life cycle of animals from factory farms to slaughter houses with the aid of films shown on virtual reality goggles.
“Our main goal is to get information out there,” said Yuri Mitzkewic, southeast outreach coordinator for the organization. “We don’t just focus on big urban populations. We go to small community colleges and towns. The more people that are exposed to it, the bigger the impact.”
Brandi Benger, owner of Grace Marie Soaps, said she was impressed with the turnout at the event and came not only to help her business which sells plant-based soaps, but also in honor of her vegetarian daughter, Stephanie.
“I was excited to come see what they have and to learn about eating clean,” said 13-year-old Stephanie Benger, who also said she went vegetarian because she doesn’t like the way animals are treated.
The festival seemed to attract participants of all ages, with many families in attendance, including the Walters.
Casie Walters said her husband have been a vegetarian for 27 years and the couple have raised their two young children as vegetarians thus far.
She said the family is looking to make the transition to being fully vegan, meaning they will eliminate animal products such as dairy, cheese and eggs.
Walters said they came to the festival looking for extra support.
“It’s hard to find this type of community in Central Texas unless you’re in Austin,” she said. “This event is important to get the message reaching further.”
Walters said she believes in veganism not only for the benefit of the animals but for a better environment and future for her children.
For more information on plant-based lifestyles and events, go to veganoutreach.org. or twistedforkfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.