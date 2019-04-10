BELTON — An 18-wheeler carrying explosives crashed early Wednesday morning into a barrier on southbound I-35 near the Tahuaya Road exit (Exit 289A).
The driver escaped before it burst into flames and wasn't injured, according to Belton Police Department.
Southbound I-35 was completely closed for several hours but the left two lanes are open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.