Belton fire

An 18-wheeler burns after it caught fire following a crash on southbound I-35 near the Tahuaya Road exit.

 Courtesy photo | Belton Police Department

BELTON — An 18-wheeler carrying explosives crashed early Wednesday morning into a barrier on southbound I-35 near the Tahuaya Road exit (Exit 289A).

The driver escaped before it burst into flames and wasn't injured, according to Belton Police Department.

Southbound I-35 was completely closed for several hours but the left two lanes are open.

(0) comments

