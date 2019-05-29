TEMPLE — A vehicle crashed and burned Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 35 after a pursuit by deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Maj. T.J. Cruz confirmed.
A speeding vehicle with no license plate was spotted by a deputy, who followed the vehicle until he lost sight of it and called off the pursuit.
Just seconds later, the deputy saw evidence that a crash occurred near DriveTime, which is located in the 4700 block of General Bruce Drive, Cruz said.
The speeding vehicle crashed into another vehicle and caught on fire. Two males jumped out and ran into a field, but they were caught by deputies and taken into custody.
No serious injuries were reported. The woman driving the second vehicle was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple to be examined, Cruz confirmed.
The vehicle was reported stolen out of Austin, he said.
Cruz didn’t know yet what charges will be filed since it is early in the investigation.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the crash, spokesman Thomas Pechal said.
Ambulances also went to the scene, as did the Temple Police Department, according to scanner traffic.
Traffic was backed up on the interstate and service road.
