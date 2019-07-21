A fiery crash about 1:40 p.m. Sunday north of Nugent Avenue in Temple involving two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles closed all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 for several hours.
Two truck drivers were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with what were believed to be nonlife-threatening injuries, said Thomas Pechal, spokesman for Temple Fire and Rescue. The 12 other people involved in the crash were not transported, he said. One of the trucks, carrying non-hazardous materials, struck the concrete border of an exit ramp, and caught fire after impact, he said. Firefighters attacked the blaze, but the tractor-trailer was virtually destroyed.
