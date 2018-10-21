The ninth annual Killeen Tattoo Expo, hosted by the Ink Masters Tattoo, was in full swing Sunday as guests explored the final day of the weekend-long event. More than 70 booths were set up in the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, with vendors offering a variety of tattoo designs and piercings to potential patrons.
“About seven or eight years ago, Cats Custom Tattoo in Killeen invited me to a show they were doing, and when I saw how the community come out and responded to that show, I realized I could do a show here, too,” event organizer Raymond Hernandez said. “The community and the military support us a lot. My store (Ink Masters Tattoo) is actually in a military community (San Antonio) and they make up most of my clientele.”
Ink Masters has been holding the tattoo expo twice a year for the past eight years, but Hernadez said that, due to Killeen being right next to Fort Hood, there are always brand-new attendees each year. Many visitors on Sunday said it was their first time coming to the tattoo event.
“I came to Killeen because of the military about seven months ago, so this is my first time out here,” Robert Randle said. “I am getting a tattoo on the back of my leg today, but I also have two full sleeves of tattoos, some on my belly, on my chest. I got my first tattoo when I was 18.”
Most people already had one or more tattoos somewhere on their body, but wanted to add to their art while they were at the show. One woman decided to get a few tattoos to honor her children.
“I am getting three owls today to represent my kids,” Pam Valdez said. “I love owls.”
Valdez said she enjoyed getting to experience the tattoo expo, adding that it was her first time at the event.
“I actually came today because the shop I know in San Antonio (Underground Tattoos) was going to be a vendor here, so I decided to come up, too,” she said. “It’s neat to see all the different art here.”
Some of the vendors travelled quite a ways to attend the event, as well.
“We are actually from Nevada, and this is my first time in Texas,” Yvette Cebreros with Steady Line Tattoo and Art said. “The vibe here is really nice. We might come back in the future just for the exerience and the fun of it.”
