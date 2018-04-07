LAMPSASAS — The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center hosted its 7th annual Bloomin’ Fest at the downtown courtyard square on Saturday.
Live music played in the background, while vendors of all sorts filled the courtyard square with noise, aromas from different foods and goods for sale.
Nancy Asbill has been a volunteer for the non-profit organization Reaching Beyond Words for 10 years.
Asbill shared her thoughts about the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center hosting the fest.
“I think it’s a good cause,” said Asbill. “It seems like there are some really neat things here, some very creative, very clever things.”
Several Democrat supporters were also at the event.
Jennifer Scribmer, 77, a volunteer for the Lampasas County Democrats and former Lampasas Democratic County Chair came to the fest to support the Democratic Women’s Association of Lampasas.
Scribmer said attendance at the fest was down due to the weather.
“Enough of them paid attention to what the weather was like and said they wouldn’t bother,” she said.
Criminal defense attorney Chris Perri is currently running for Texas Congressional District 25 and was at the Democratic Women’s Association’s booth participating in the festivities.
Perri said everyone had something different to contribute to the fest.
“Everyone has a little unique, artistic, or culinary creation to share,” said Perri. “There’s something really special about seeing people’s talents.”
Perri explained why it was important to him to be in Lampasas for the fest.
“I think that there are a lot of people who feel that rural areas are fly-over countries and elected officials don’t come to talk to them,” said Perri. “I want to show people that I care about their concerns.”
Perri said the fest brings people together.
“It’s really about bringing the community together, it’s a way of seeing that we aren’t just people living separate lives, that we are all one community,” said Perri. “The biggest way we can break down, for example, the partisan divide in this country is coming together and be able to see there’s a lot more that we have in common, then what we have that sets us apart.”
