The Killeen Heights Vet Center will host a “Give Thanks Celebration” recognizing female veterans and veterans of the Persian Gulf War in October at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights.
The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 12. It is free to all veterans and their families and friends.
The organizers of the event are also asking for residents to submit the names of female veterans or veterans of the Persian Gulf War so they may be recognized during the ceremony.
People wishing to submit a veteran for recognition are asked to contact Lori Spencer at 254-953-7100 by Monday.
