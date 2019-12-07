Pearl Harbor ceremony at DAV

District 55 state Rep. Hugh Shine, left, and DAV Commander James Dukes, right, present retired Command Sgt. Maj. Homer Garza, a Vietnam and Korean War veteran, with a book as a way to honor Garza’s service in Vietnam.

 Emily Hilley-Sierzchula | Herald

Neither the Pearl Harbor attack nor the Vietnam War will be forgotten.

That was the reason more than 60 veterans and family members gathered in the memorial hall at Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29 lodge in Harker Heights to honor the thousands of lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Vietnam War.

