Cars lined a roughly quarter-mile stretch along the side of Highway 195 Saturday morning as hundreds of volunteers braved the cold and rain to attend the annual flag placing ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
The ceremony is a tradition in which volunteers place a flag at each grave of veterans at cemeteries across the state in honor of Veterans Day.
Despite the large number of people coming and going, the morning remained quiet. Volunteers scattered throughout the 174-acre cemetery, making sure that none of the tens of thousands of graves were left without a flag, while others took time alone to remember loved ones.
Among the volunteers in attendance were members of local Boy Scout troops, who participate each year in the flag laying, as well as the laying of the wreaths during the holiday season.
Members of numerous veterans’ organizations from across the state also attended the ceremony.
“We are veterans, first and foremost,” said Harry Feyer, chaplain of the Veterans Outreach Ministry. “We are all going to be out here one day, and we hope that people will continue this tradition for us.”
