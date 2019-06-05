By Angela Sims
Herald correspondent
FORT HOOD — Hundreds of guests gathered Saturday for the Benjamin O. Davis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191’s 60th anniversary banquet at Club Hood.
The banquet’s theme of Remembering Our Past, Celebrating the Present and Embracing the Future allowed attendees to understand the rich history of the post while celebrating current members.
During the banquet, the the VFW Post 9191 Comrade of the Year, award was presented to retired Army Maj. Paul Passamonti, who served in the Army from 1989 to 2014 and became a VFW member in 2005.
In 2015, he joined VFW Post 9191 and has been an active member of the organization.
“He is a dedicated person and does a lot of things to help — there really is no one thing he does,” said Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Carlo Davis, the post’s commander. “When I call upon him, he is always there whether it is leading the post’s cleanup or setting up an information table.”
“This award totally caught me off guard,” Passamonti said. “I was moved when I heard I was getting it.”
Passamonti said he enjoys the rich history of the post and is proud to be a member.
