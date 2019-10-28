Vice President Mike Pence landed at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Monday evening ahead of a visit to Fort Hood on Tuesday, part of a planned visit to Texas.
After landing in Killeen around 8:30 p.m., the vice president took an unscheduled trip into Killeen to the site of the Nov. 5, 2009 Fort Hood Memorial, where Pence paid his respects to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack that killed 12 soldiers and a civilian employee.
