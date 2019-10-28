Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence, shown Oct. 24, 2019, at the Wilson Center's inaugural Frederic V. Malek Public Service Leadership Lecture, in Washington, will visit Fort Hood Tuesday.

 Jacquelyn Martin

Vice president Mike Pence will visit Fort Hood on Tuesday during a planned trip to Texas.

Pence is expected to participate in a discussion on veterans' transition, observe a training exercise, and deliver remarks to U.S. Army uniformed and civilian personnel.

