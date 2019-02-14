1. Yes. The Democratic majority in the House is just trying score political points.

2. Yes. Democrats should be legislating, rather than trying to bring Trump down.

3. No. Congress is just doing its job, which is fulfilling its oversight function.

4. No. If the president didn’t have anything to hide, he wouldn’t complain about it.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to know how much is necessary and how much is purely political.

