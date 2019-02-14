A Waco-based law firm announced this week it has filed suit against Atmos Energy Corporation on behalf of one victim who suffered “severe, debilitating,” third degree burns from the June explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital.
Harrison Davis Steakley Morrison Jones, P.C., filed suit on Wednesday in the Coryell County District Court on behalf of the victim, according to a statement from the law firm.
The lawsuit cites an investigation conducted by the State Fire Marshal, which concluded that the explosion, which killed three construction workers and severely injured more than a dozen, was caused when a large pocket of natural gas supplied by Atmos.
In the investigation, officials reported that those working inside the building where the explosion occurred denied smelling natural gas prior to the explosion.
“The fact that construction workers denied smelling what turned out to be a large pocket of natural gas is alarming,” said Matt Morrison, a partner at Harrison Davis, in the statement. “The single most important safety characteristic of natural gas – its rotten egg odor – was absent. We think the evidence in this case will show Atmos Energy Corporation was responsible for causing the horrific explosion at the Coryell County Memorial Hospital that led to our client’s devastating injuries.”
In another case, Coryell Memorial Hospital officials are suing Adolfson & Peterson Inc. and Zurich American Insurance Company for millions of dollars in a settlement dispute.
