HARKER HEIGHTS — The victim of a possible drowning Saturday was recovered and identified, according to Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz.
Cruz said Sunday the body of Rocquace Sinclair Ringo, 22, of Killeen, was recovered after a search at Dana Peak Park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which was reported about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Next of kin has been notified, Cruz said.
