Today marks nine years since 13 people lost their lives and over 30 more were injured in a mass shooting on Fort Hood.
On Nov. 5, 2009, Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan walked in to a Soldier Readiness Processing site filled with hundreds of deploying and returning soldiers and opened fire.
The shooting began a six hour nightmare as a Killeen police SWAT team, local law enforcement agencies, and soldiers worked to clear the scene and treat the wounded.
Dianna Ramos, who teaches English as a Second Language at a school on post, remembers the cries of her students that Thursday morning nine years ago.
"We need to remember," Ramos said Tuesday. "So many people lost family members and loved ones, and we need to remember."
Ramos wrote a memorial poem that was featured in Tuesday's Herald.
An outdoor memorial located between the Killeen Civic and Conference Center and the Shilo Inn on W.S. Young Drive honors the 13 who lost their lives that day.
