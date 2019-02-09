Tim Carrenger is the founder of Hooknest Virtual Reality, based in El Paso, and he had his product on display at California Cravings, 1103 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Killeen on Saturday.
Carrenger, an active-duty soldier, has worked with Microsoft in creating a software that allows someone to walk around a prospective home without having to be there. This app has been designed to help active-duty military in the moving process from one location to the next.
Carrenger said his company wants to “alleviate and break the period of time when they get to Fort Hood or Fort Bliss, or wherever they are in the United States or around the world to be able to stay out of a hotel ultimately and be able to move into their place and be able to transition to their new duty location.”
Carrenger and his Chief Operating Officer Chris Sepulveda have been working on the app for about a month and they have high aspirations for the company. Sepulveda, an Army retiree, is a Realtor.
“Our goal is to have an all encompassing all-in-one platform for the real estate industry,” Carrenger said,
Carrenger is working toward getting real estate properties in Killeen as currently they only have listings in El Paso.
The biggest problem that Hooknest wants to fix is that military personnel just do not have the time to go from property to property looking at houses when they are working and trying to settle into a new base. The website vr.hooknest.com has a spot for military spouse blogs where the spouses can communicate to new families moving to a new area.
Don Bucher is retired military and a friend of Carrenger, and he said he moved to Killeen in 2005 and he spent four different days over different weekends looking at 10 to 15 houses.
With the VR software, he said he probably could have done that in a couple of hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.