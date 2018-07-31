Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen is holding “Princess Boot Camp” this week, a brand-new program specifically designed for young girls aged 5 to 12 years old.
There were 28 girls, many in their own princess costumes, eager to begin their princess training on Monday. Lloret McMeill of Killeen said her 6-year-old daughter Lola was very excited to start the camp.
“She woke up super early, which she never does, and came and woke me up. She was super excited, dressed and ready to go before I was even awake,” McMeill said.
After being led to the stage by camp director Amy Seaman (dressed as a fairy godmother) and assistant director Jaina Wrex (dressed as Cinderella), the girls were introduced to etiquette lessons right off the bat with lessons on royal waving by volunteer Joyce Hodson. They were also acting out different scenarios such as what high and low confidence look like, and good and bad attitudes (stomping their feet, or cheering someone on). The girls also got to sing princess-themed songs with music director Cameron Dinkens, and dance with the help of choreographer Stephanie Valle. Later in the day the children did more singing and dancing, and made their practice tiaras and wands.
The camp was Seaman’s idea.
“When you take a parent and a former Marine who loves theater, you get Princess Boot Camp,” Seaman said. “It focuses on leadership, self-confidence, and theater.”
There will be plenty of theater-related activities, such as singing, dancing, costume- and prop-making and acting, but there will also be an etiquette portion to the princess-training, as well as some basic self-defense lessons, courtesy of Nichole Archer of Martial Zen.
As Jodie Wrex said, “Princesses aren’t what they used to be, where they need to be scared.”
Some big activities that the girls will be able to look forward to during the camp will be a naming ceremony, a tea party, and a coronation ceremony. All of the girls’ efforts will culminate in a mini-performance on Friday.
“They will perform two songs and dances, and each will perform a short monologue,” said Seaman. All of the props and the costumes will have been made by the girls, as well.
Next week VLA will be hosting Jedi Boot Camp, similar to Princess Boot Camp but focusing more on stage combat and fight choreography with a Star Wars theme. With plenty of acting lessons and arts and crafts, the camp will give boys (and girls, too) a chance to see the theater in a different light. Intended for ages 10 and up, there are still plenty of slots open to any who are interested. Visit www.vlakilleen.org or call 254-526-9090 for more information.
