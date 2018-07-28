Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen is preparing for its new season, set to begin in September with a variety for local audiences that includes a hit Broadway musical.
The season will open from Sept. 14-23 with “Rock of Ages,” a jukebox musical featuring music from some of the best-known bands of the ’80s, including Bon Jovi, Quiet Riot, Styx and Journey, among many others.
Theater Director Eric Shepard said, “I saw this in New York, and I loved the show … this is a show anyone can get into.”
Shepard mentioned working with local musician Mitch Connell for this production, saying, “It’s a great way to use the talent that we have in our community.”
“Treasure Island,” Oct. 19-28, has a twist: “Jim” is a “Jem,” making the lead role a female one. Shepard said this is a fairly new adaptation, but fun for the whole family.
March 1-10, VLA will be showing “Steel Magnolias.” Shepard said he chose this play because, “Most of the audience members who come to the show are women, most of the actors are women, and this play is about women’s lives.” He said it will have you weeping and laughing at the same time. “It’s a recognized piece of work; it’s deservedly famous.”
“Unnecessary Farce,” running April 5-14, is one that Shepard said is not a well known title, but is worth watching. He said of this play, “It’s fairly recent, it’s about police investigating a corrupt mayor.” He said it has all the hallmarks of a good slapstick comedy — slamming doors, hiding under furniture and physical humor. The play has received 18 award nominations, winning nine.
The last play of the season will be the Broadway hit, “Mamma Mia!” set to run June 7-16. Shepard said he chose this play, “In part because we can, I love ABBA and Mamma Mia! 2 was just released … the songs are seamlessly woven into the plot, and it’s in a beautiful setting.” Any fans of ABBA, or the movie version, are sure to love this production.
One for the kids to watch is “Elf Jr.,” running Nov. 30–Dec. 9, just in time for the holidays. Part of the Junior Series of plays from Music Theater International. Shepard said this is one of their more recently released plays. It’s all of the fun of Buddy the Elf, without being called “Elf” (which no one can get the rights to, Shepard noted), and is sure to be great entertainment for all ages.
Visit www.vlakilleen.org for more information about any of these events, or call the VLA office at 254-526-9090. Tickets can be purchased at the box office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or one hour prior to show times. Tickets can also be purchased anytime online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.