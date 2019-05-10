For this weekend only, catch ‘Junie B. Jones’ at the Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen.
Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade and watch her journey as the new kid in school making friends and learning about new teachers.
Audiences can catch an evening performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, or a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee performance.
Tickets range from $10-$14 and are available online at www.vlakilleen.org.
-Staff report
