In early 2017, Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen announced that it was closing its doors following a board decision.
But with the votes of VLA members, the theater remained open and is now looking for its next executive director.
“Sales are on the upswing,” said Eric Shephard, the theater’s consulting executive director, who also runs the community theater in Waco. “They’re definitely going in the direction we want them to go, but there’s still room to grow.”
With sales on the rise and a desire to achieve a greater presence in the community, there is a need for a new executive director.
“The search for a new executive director is motivated by the desire to take the theater to the next level,” Shephard said. “We are in a good position, but we can do more with staffing that can devote its full attention to VLA. Currently all our staff works other jobs, and this new hire will let us achieve greater presence in the community and increase our capacity.”
There are hopes for the partnership between VLA and Waco Civic Theatre to continue.
“It is my hope that the partnership with Waco Civic Theatre will not only continue, but lead to other working relationships with additional theaters such as Temple Civic and The Palace in Georgetown, “Shephard said. “It makes too much sense not to. For years, the local theaters have operated in their own silos, so to speak, and we can share so much with them, and they with us.”
VLA and the Waco Civic Theatre partnered in 2017. The partnership, a production agreement, meant certain plays would be shared by the two theaters, therefore cutting down on production expenses.
The theaters would share royalties, but they would also share set expenses. The agreement allowed for double the amount of performances, which meant double the amount of revenue, so shared royalties would still mean a profit for VLA.
And with partnership in mind, VLA has a vision for the new executive director.
“The new hire should ideally be able to make the case for continuing and expanding support from greater Killeen,” Shephard said. “He or she should be able to forge partnerships and develop programs that serve more people.”
Those interested in applying for the position should log on to the Texas Nonprofit Theatres Inc. website at http://texastheatres.org/ for more information.
“Ideally, the new director is a superior artist, has a good mind for business, and is a good marketer and an inspiration to the staff and volunteers,” said Shephard, who worked for VLA prior to going to Waco. “It’s a tall order, I know. The theater needs and deserves such a leader. Killeen needs and will embrace such a person, I feel sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.