If anyone wants to build a snowman, Vive Les Arts in Killeen will be hosting its production of "Frozen, Jr." this weekend. Featuring 60 area children between the ages of 6 and 18, the show will be based on the Broadway musical version of the original Disney movie.

"For 'Frozen, Jr.,' Disney takes the Broadway version of the show and scales it down for children," Vive Les Arts Executive Director Jami Salter said. "It follows the same exact story as the movie with some new songs added in. So it is the same as the movie, with bonus material."

