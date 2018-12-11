Just in time for the holidays, Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen will be presenting “The Most Wonderful Show of the Year” this Friday through Sunday. The show, designed with the whole family in mind, will run for this weekend only.
Director and choreographer Dylan Gibbons said “This is our Christmas revue and variety show. We have singing, dancing, Christmas classics and even some pop numbers … there’s something for everyone.”
Gibbons said some of the music people can expect are, “Bing Crosby, Ariana Grande, songs from ‘Mame,’ songs from ‘White Christmas,’ even some Michael Buble for good measure.”
More familiar Christmas songs will include “Jingle Bell Rock,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
Gibbons said that the cabaret show is a collaboration between the Waco Civic Theater and Vive Les Arts. This will be the show’s third run in Waco and second in Killeen. “We’re trying to make it a holiday tradition that people can (come to) expect,” Gibbons said.
“I tried to model the show after Radio City Music Hall and the Rockettes and the Judy Garland Christmas Special. I tried to take an idea and grow it into something different,” Gibbons said.
With a cast of about 40 people, with children from the age of 10 to adults in their 50s, Gibbons said there are a lot of both new and familiar faces, and a whole lot of talent. Cast members come from Waco, Kempner, Temple, Copperas Cove, and Killeen. “There is talent from all over,” Gibbons said, “but there is a lot of home-grown talent, as well.”
Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.vlakilleen.org/. Tickets can also be reserved at Vive Les Arts by calling 254-526-9090, or purchased at the box office at the time of the event.
