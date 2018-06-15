The final production of the Vive Les Arts Theatre 2017-2018 season will be “Grease,” and tickets are already selling fast, according to the theater.
“Ticket sales have really started to take off in the last week,” theater manager Phillip Diaz said. “Some days we’ve actually sold between 50 and 75 tickets a day.”
The 35-member cast of the production has been working on the show since the beginning of May, under the direction of Eric Shephard. “Grease” is one of the shows being produced by both VLA and the Waco Civic Theatre in an attempt to reduce production costs for both theaters.
Staff at VLA are pleased with the community response to the shows this past season.
“‘Baskerville’ really kicked off our numbers (in January),” Diaz said. “It is wonderful to see audiences.”
Shephard was also happy to see the outpouring of support for VLA from the Killeen community.
“People are seeing good work here and they want to be a part of it,” he said.
“Grease” opens June 22 and runs until July 1. Showtimes on Fridays and Saturday are 7:30 p.m. and shows on Sundays will begin at 2:30 p.m.
The first production of the 2018-2019 season will be “Rock of Ages.”
