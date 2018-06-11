After almost making the decision to shutter its door for good in August 2017, Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen reports several months of profitability, both as a whole and on a production-by-production metric.
“The arrows are pointing in the right direction,” theater director Eric Shepard said. “After 10 months of being in the black, it feels great. When you go to work knowing things are going to be well, it’s a good feeling.”
On Aug. 1, VLA members overturned the executive board’s decision to shut down the organization at the end of the summer.
After voting to keep the theater open, members subsequently elected about 15 new members to the theater’s current administration board to help manage the organization.
As a way to help manage costs during the new season, VLA entered into a production agreement with the Waco Civic Theatre.
“The production agreement allows us to share production expenses for many of our plays this season,” Shepard said.
Under the agreement, multiple plays were brought to Killeen for a small fee, and WCT received some percentage of the revenue. VLA also benefited, because it didn’t have to pay full production costs.
Shepard said he was pleased to see just how much the community supported the theater in its new season.
“It was one thing to have the outcry about (closing down), it was another thing to see the action that resulted,” he said. “Our membership is higher than it has been in past years, attendance is up and both theaters have seen growth outside the confines of their usual audience.”
The final show of VLA’s 2017-2018 season is “Grease,” which will open June 22. The first show of the upcoming 2018-2019 season will be “Rock of Ages.”
