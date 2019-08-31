Volunteer Killeen will host volunteer orientation September 14 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The free, two-hour session will introduce the concept of volunteerism, highlight community volunteer programs and connect participants to opportunities to serve.
