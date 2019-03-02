Braving the cold and the rain, volunteers of all ages came together Saturday morning for the 13th annual Waterway Cleanup at Lowes Boulevard in Killeen, an initiative of Keep Texas Beautiful and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The event organizers, Keep Killeen Beautiful, who work with the city of Killeen on beautification projects, said they hope this event will spread awareness about the importance of cleaning and maintaining local waterways.
“People see a piece of trash and may think nothing of it. But after a while that adds up and can affect the water supply and all kinds of things. Plus it just looks bad.” said Sara Holt, secretary Keep Killeen Beautiful.
Killeen Citizens on Patrol, The Mission Continues, and T-Mobile were also on site helping direct traffic and providing snacks for volunteers.
With words of encouragement from Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, 153 attendees took vests, gloves, grabbers and trash bags out to tackle the waterway.
Along with the individual attendees, groups such as Kappa Lambda Chi, Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills, National Society of Leadership and Success at Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Fort Hood Department of Public Works took part.
“Killeen is part of the greater Fort Hood area and it’s also part of the Centex Sustainable Communities partnership with Fort Hood and the surrounding communities,” said Christine Luciano, outreach coordinator for Fort Hood Department of Public Works. “Our goal is to improve sustainability and environmental stewardship in the region. So whenever there is an opportunity like this here, we want to be there.”
Kegan Bryan, 9, found the chance to get in the water exciting. As his mother, Margaret Bryan, adjusted his coat, he shouted, “I love garbage”
For other, more seasoned volunteers, the chance to find the “most interesting item” was the real challenge.
“One time we found half of a boat,” remarked Sara Holt.
A total of 143 bags of trash were collected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.