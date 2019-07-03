FORT HOOD — All of the graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will have a wreath on them when the holidays come around. Thanks to one woman and some volunteers the names on the columbariums will also get a wreath.
Members of the 166th Aviation Brigade at Fort Hood volunteered to build mini wreaths on Wednesday in coordination with Wreaths for Vets, which organizes the annual event that places wreaths on the graves from Thanksgiving until after New Year’s Day.
Patty Aquiningoc began making the mini wreaths in her home two years ago. She noticed that the soldiers on the columbarium did not get their own wreath, and she wanted to change that.
“It’s a personal thing for me, my mother in-law is on the wall,” Aquiningoc said. Around 2,000 mini wreaths will have to be made this year, according to Aquiningoc. Building the wreaths is a year-round project for Aquiningoc but she is happy to do it.
“I know I’m not just doing it for myself and my family that’s out there but I’m doing it for the other families,” she said.
Jean Shine is the civilian aide to the secretary of the Army from the Fort Hood area and she started Wreaths for Vets in 2007 after she found out that the Veterans Cemetery had almost 400 graves that would not have a wreath at Christmas. The event continues to grow and over 11,000 wreaths will be needed this year, big and small.
On Wednesday about 30 people were helping build the mini wreaths. The large wreaths will be fluffed the Saturday before Thanksgiving and they are laid the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Members of the aviation brigade brought their families to help.
“What a wonderful thing that we’re raising our children to always honor and remember those who gave so much for our freedom,” Shine said.
