Feast of Sharing

Meme Garcia stirs the gravy in HEB's mobile kitchen during the 11th annual Feast of Sharing hosted by HEB in 2018.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

The city of Killeen and H-E-B will host the 12th annual Feast of Sharing Dec. 17. 

Dozens of volunteers are needed to make this event possible, city staff said in a press release. Registration will be accepted online until Dec. 6 or until all spots are filled.

