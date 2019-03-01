Keep Killeen Beautiful has an upcoming event and is looking to the community to come and help out.
Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, the annual waterway cleanup will take place along Lowes Boulevard in Killeen.
This event is an opportunity for people of all ages to come together for a good cause and serves as an opportunity to educate local residents on where trash ends up, officials said.
“The city is a mirror of who we are; the cleaner it is, the better our reputation.” Keep Killeen Beautiful Board Member Mellisa Brown said. “Also, you have to remember that anything in our waterways that blocks the sewage system has to be taken out by the city, and that cost gets passed down to the citizens.”
Trash bags, gloves and grabbers are all provided by H-E-B and Keep Texas Beautiful for the event. Coffee and donuts will also be available for volunteers.
Later this year, Keep Texas Beautiful will be awarding a $100 gift card for most unusual item found as part of the event.
For more information contact Killeen Volunteer Services at 254-501-8889.
