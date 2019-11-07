Military
File photo

The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 8,000 holiday wreaths at the veterans cemetery this year. The annual Wreath Project depends on volunteers.

Wreath Preparation is 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Volunteers will fluff silk wreaths and attach new bows before loading them on trucks for delivery to the cemetery.

