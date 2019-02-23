Volunteers spent Saturday morning cleaning up Farm-to-Market Road 2410 in Harker Heights as part of an effort led by Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Wreaths for Vets to give back to the community.
“Our community is a reflection of us and how we are as citizens of that community,” said Stan Balcer, public affairs officer for Wreaths for Vets. “It’s easy to allow ourselves to become complacent and think of things as someone else’s problem or that someone else will fix a deficiency — when in fact we can be the solution. “
Wreaths for Vets requested to adopt the highway in 2017 and started the project in February of 2018.
The clean-up, which will occur once a quarter, is from Knights Way from the Interstate 14 intersection to the Harker Heights Community Park.
“This goal of adopting the highway is to raise community awareness for our year-round fundraising to support having a wreath on every site at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in the fall,” Balcer said.
For one volunteer and Killeen resident, keeping the community clean is a family affair.
“My parents and I usually clean up places around the community,” said Rashard Davis, 18. “It is something that I grew up with – we have always done this so it is just something that stuck with me.”
And the volunteers were appreciated.
“We appreciate everyone who sponsors, volunteers, donates and supports both the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery and the Central Texas State Veterans cemetery, Balcer said. “We are 100 percent nonprofit — all money goes to facilitating wreaths for the cemetery so without volunteers we could not remember those who gave so much for our freedom.”
For more information about Wreaths for Vets, including upcoming events, Like the Wreaths for Vets Facebook page.
Donations can be made at the Wreaths for Vets website at www.WreathsforVets.org or by stopping by Shine Team main office at 100 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
