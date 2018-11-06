Think about it: Your vote is equal to any other person’s vote in this midterm election.
It’s equal whether you are famous or not, young or old, rich or poor, or whether you are an elections scholar or new to elections.
So, if you are a registered voter, use it today or lose it.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s how to find them: http://bit.ly/KDHWhereToVote
Then, watch KDH live tomorrow to see which candidates are winning as the Killeen Daily Herald brings you live video, Twitter and results online.
KDH reporters and videographers will be at the Bell County Expo Center, and at different candidates watching parties.
The Killeen Daily Herald will go live at 6 p.m. today, joining the countdown to the first results at 7 p.m.
Then, we’ll be watching as more results flow in, and we’ll be talking to candidates in between.
KDH will be bringing election results to you live at kdhnews.com and via YouTube, on facebook.com/kdhnews and @kdhnews on Twitter and Instagram with #KDHpolitics.
Videos will play at kdhnews.com, with the election results. You can access the Twitter feed also through kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
