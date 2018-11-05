Participate, don't delegate!
If you don't use your midterm vote, you lose it. A decision not to vote is a decision to let other people shape your future.
So, if you haven't voted yet, vote on Election Day - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. -Tuesday.
Then, join those watching the results live with KDH.
The Killeen Daily Herald will go live at 6 p.m. Tuesday, joining the countdown to the first results at 7 p.m. Then, we’ll be watching as more results flow in, and we'll be talking to candidates in between.
You can join us for the excitement.
KDH will be bringing election results to you live at kdhnews.com and via YouTube, on Facebook.com/kdhnews and @kdhnews on Twitter and Instagram.
Here's the list of polling places. Bell County voters need to check their precincts. In Coryell and Lampasas, voters in each county can go to any of their own county's spots.
http://kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics/local/where-to-vote-killeen-area-polling-locations-on-election-day/article_769eff26-dfa5-11e8-b04d-4f0d90a52235.html
