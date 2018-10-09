HARKER HEIGHTS — With a last push for voter registration, an event called “Voter-Palooza” by organizers was held from from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at nine different Bell County Starbucks locations from Killeen to Temple. And despite the heavy local rains, the turnout for voter registration went well.
It was the last day to register in order to vote in the Nov. 6 election.
Irene Andrews, the local representative for the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature and event coordinator, said Tuesday morning she was already very pleased with the turnout. “It’s going well. The turnout is looking good,” she said.
Anita Corbin, lead volunteer voter registration deputy for the Harker Heights Starbucks location, said, “I think it’s gone exceptionally well, word has really spread.”
As of 4 p.m., her location had already registered about 35 people, and that was with the storm that went through the area.
Ann Sullivan, lead volunteer voter registration deputy for the Trimmier Starbucks in Killeen, said, “So far, turnout has gone very well.” As of 4 p.m., her location had already registered “a good 25 to 30 people.”
Elke Wilson, another volunteer at the Trimmier location, said, “I was excited to do this. One man I registered (while it was raining) said, ‘You really do love your job!’”
She said she had registered about four people right after her shift began at 12:30, just as the rains were beginning.
Her friend, Maria Wilcox, also a volunteer, said, “Every one counts!”
For her part, Corbin said Voter-Palooza exceeded her expectations.
“It was not in vain,” she said.
As of Friday, the number of registered voters in Bell County was 194,177. On Nov. 9, 2016, the number of registered voters was 187,166, officials said.
At the time of the November mid-term election in 2014, the number of registered voters was 168,747.
In Coryell County, there were 38,067 registered voters, as of Friday.
In Lampasas County, there were 13,979 registered voters, as of Friday.
