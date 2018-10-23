Polling locations across the area are reporting higher than normal voter turnouts after early voting numbers skyrocketed past those from the last midterm election.
In Bell County on Tuesday, 6,105 people voted at six polling locations, bringing Bell County’s two-day total to 11,888, more than double the turnout in the first two days of the 2014 midterms.
On the first day of early voting Monday, 5,783 Bell County residents voted at the polls, compared to 1,516 voters on the first day of early voting for the 2014 midterms. This equates to a difference of over 380 percent.
At the Killeen Annex, 1,427 people voted since polls opened, with 2,139 residents appearing at the Killeen Community Center. These numbers are approximately three times the numbers seen during the 2014 midterm election.
Coryell County saw a total of 3,341 voters at the polls since early voting began, up over 400 percent from the first two days of the 2014 election, in which 775 people voted.
In Lampasas County, 887 residents voted Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,680 since Monday.
