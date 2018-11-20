Waco-based Barsh Company has been pegged by the city of Killeen to perform a more than $440,000 streetscaping project to improve walkways on a two-block span in downtown Killeen.
On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council will vote on the contract, which is part of the city’s scaled-down second phase of the Downtown Streetscaping Project.
The new sidewalks will run in front of the Solix call center at 402 E. Avenue D. The project was part of a January 2014 performance agreement between Parsippany, New Jersey-based Solix, a government services firm, and the Killeen Economic Development Corporation. The entire scope of the project will run along Avenue D between 8th and 10th streets.
As part of the agreement, the EDC contributed $300,000 to the city of Killeen to pay for the project.
The city originally bid out an expanded version of the project in June 2015 and later rejected all bids after it was determined there were not enough available funds, the city said.
Now, the city is expected to contribute just $140,000 to the severely scaled back project.
In May, Solix announced the signing of a job incentive package with the KEDC that would add 180 jobs over the course of three years in a second 6,000-square-foot facility in downtown.
According to its agreement, the KEDC’s incentives include:
The KEDC will make a job creation grant payment in the amount of $1,000 per job for jobs 176 through 285 after the job is created and filled.
The KEDC will make a second job creation grant payment in the amount of $1,000 after each of jobs 176 through 285 has been filled continuously for 12 months.
The KEDC will make a job creation grant payment in the amount of $1,250 per job for jobs 286 through 366 after the job is created and filled.
The KEDC will make a second job creation grant payment in the amount of $1,250 after each of jobs 286 through 366 has been filled continuously 12 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.