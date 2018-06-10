By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
The Killeen Community Center Park and Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail were full of people, music, and laughter as the Refuge Corporation hosted its second annual Run/Walk for the Homeless on Saturday morning.
“It’s all about “Stomping Out Homelessness!” said Anna McBean, a volunteer at the event, as she pointed at her shirt with this year’s theme printed across it.
Elder Joseph Solomon kicked off the morning by telling the growing crowd, “We want to stomp out and bring awareness to homelessness.”
He was followed by Dorthula Gibson, event coordinator, who said, “We are here to stay [until the needs of the homeless are met].”
There was a long line of people registering for the event early in the morning, with many people still signing up even as Michelle Fry of Jazzercise Killeen Fitness Center warmed up participants, who included several members of the Five Hills Royalty from Copperas Cove, just prior to the start of the event.
Throughout the event, Christopher McKinney acted as both deejay and emcee, playing upbeat music to motivate the runners, some of whom were dancing the course instead of running or walking.
The 5K proved to be a day for families as well as serious runners, as many brought their children, and even their pets. Jalexus Rodriguez and her husband, of Fort Hood, brought their four children to the event, one of whom was in a stroller, and all of them crossed the finish line. “The cause — it’s a great one,” she said.
Daren Harvey, 16, of Killeen, knew about the event through his mother, Caren Harvey, a volunteer.
“They’re doing it for a good cause, and it sounds exciting” he said, and ran the course with the other serious runners. Afterward, he said he had a “good time ... it was fun.”
Kevin Lane of OG’s School of Hair Design in Killeen actually shut down his school for the day and sponsored every one of his students to participate in the event. He even counted their time toward their service hours.
On Thursday, with 369 people registered, Solomon asked for the community to come out and support their cause. Saturday proved the community heard him, with a final registration count of 486 people.
“I am so thankful that this was a success with the help of the businesses, the churches, and the community,” Solomon said. “Most of all, we are so blessed with the 486 people who came today to show their support.
“We ran out of shirts, and they still ran for our cause… I cannot thank (everyone) enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.