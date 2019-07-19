Walk with a Doc

Central Texas residents get some exercise as they participate in the Walk with a Doc program, which is held at a Temple park. The walk, which includes a health brief from a local doctor, is intended to promote healthier lifestyles. 

 File photo

Medical adversity will be the topic of Walk with a Doc on Saturday.

Dr. Roger Kylberg, primary care physician at Baylor Scott & White-Temple, will lead the walk, which starts at 9 a.m. in Miller Park, 919 N. First St.

