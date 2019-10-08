The Walmart Supercenter at 3404 W Stan Schlueter Loop is hosting an event on Saturday to kick off its online grocery pickup system, set to debut on Tuesday, according to Wendy Jones, the assistant manager of the store.
Local mom-and-pop businesses will be able to set up their products outside the store free of charge to promote their stores.
