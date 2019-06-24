Killeen residents have a new option to get some exercise at no cost.
Located at the Lions Club Park, an outdoor fitness court provides sections of free range exercises like squats, lunges and agility movements.
According to city staff, the facility is a partnership between the Junior Service League and the city.
The Killeen City Council voted unanimously in February in favor of the city to construct the fitness court.
The total cost of the fitness court to include installation was $135,000 which was funded by a grant from the National Fitness Campaign in the amount of $30,000, a contribution from the League in the amount of $75,000 and the remaining $30,000 was funded through a governmental community improvement plan from remaining bond funds designated for Killeen park projects, according to the city.
The square-shaped court is an outdoor body weight circuit training system that allows users to exercise on built-in equipment.
Designed for people of all fitness levels, the court will provide free access to an outdoor fitness facility, according to the city.
A smart phone application provides instruction and allows for visitors to challenge “other users of Outdoor Fitness Courts across the country.”
Fitness partners and friends Nyasa Storey and Rashena Griffin were at the fitness court on Monday afternoon.
The pair, who are a part of a local fitness group, encourages others to try the fitness court for themselves.
“It’s free and there is no gym membership required. There is no excuse,” Griffin said.
Storey agreed.
“Remember who you are doing it (working out) for is most important. Whether you want to look good in your outfits or just feel good in general. The city has a free option to start,” she said.
The facility is open from dawn to dusk and is open to the public.
mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.