After a cool weekend the Killeen area is expected to get some warmer weather during the lead-up to Thanksgiving on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
“We are going to get out of the ice box and things will start warming up,” meteorologist Steve Fano said Sunday. “Overnight temperatures will still be cool, but high temperatures will rise throughout the week.”
Today will see a projected high of 57 degrees and a low of 39 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Fano said rain in the area is highly unlikely but “we still have to put that there because there is still a little moisture left in the atmosphere. If you do get some rain, it will be very light.”
The highest rain chances this week will come Wednesday, which has a predicted 40 percent chance of rain.
The chances will die down Wednesday night to make way for a expected sunny Thanksgiving Day.
Thursday’s high should be about 62 degrees with a low of 47 degrees.
Friday will see temperatures rise again, with a high of 72 degrees and a low of 47 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.