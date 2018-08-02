Killeen will continue to see double-digit heat until early next week after Thursday reached a high of 99 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid- to high 90s throughout the weekend with the daily lows averaging in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.
Today is forecasted to reach 99 again. Saturday is expected to reach 96 and Sunday has a high of 97 in the forecast before climbing back up to 99 on Monday.
Next Tuesday is forecasted to be the first triple-digit day of the month with a high of 100 but it won’t last long as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 90s late next week.
“The hottest time of the year is usually the last two weeks of August,” said Dennis Cain, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Dallas-Fort Worth office.
Rain won’t be returning into the area until late next week.
“It’s going to be pretty low chances,” Cain said of rain returning before then.
And while thunderstorms are currently on the radar for next week, Cain noted that many areas may not get any.
“Not everybody’s going to get wet,” he said. “Most people won’t get wet.”
