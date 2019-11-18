WEATHER Graphic

Temperatures in Killeen this week are expected to remain in the mid-70s until this weekend when they are predicted to drop back down to the low 60s according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Today the temperatures will begin their short climb, reaching 74 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 47 degrees.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.