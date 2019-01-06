Unusually warm temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend in the area.
Killeen saw a high of 73 degrees Saturday and it’s not expected to cool down just yet, according to the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth.
“It’s quite pleasant for this time of year,” said Matt Bishop, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, of the early weekend high temperature.
Today and Monday are forecasted to have a high 70 degrees but high temperatures will drop to the upper 60s on Tuesday, according to Bishop.
Tonight’s low is expected to be 50 degrees with temperatures staying in the upper 40s Monday night into Tuesday.
Clouds are expected to roll into the area over the next couple of days with showers in the forecast overnight into Monday morning.
“The best chances of rain are later in the week,” Bishop said.
Thursday night has a 40 percent chance of rain with chances of showers increasing to 50 percent on Friday.
“Enjoy the warm weather while we can,” said Bishop, “because it’s definitely a nice change from what we typically see this time of year.”
