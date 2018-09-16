After weeks of fairly consistent rainfall, the Killeen area may see a bit of a warmer weather pattern this week, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’re going to have some above normal temperatures,” meteorologist Matt Stalley said. “Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and there will be low chances of a popup shower or thunderstorm for the afternoon hours throughout this week.”
Stalley said the rain chances are about 20 percent each day and low temperatures will remain in the 70s for the next several days.
“There are no local flood watches as we are not expecting rainfall to be terribly widespread so that potential is pretty low,” Stalley said.
Killeen has received about 4.10 inches of rain since the start of September, according to the NWS.
Arid conditions and triple digit temperatures throughout the summer left much of Bell County in extreme to severe levels of drought as of end of August.
That condition has now been downgraded to a moderate level, according to the Texas Drought Monitor, thanks to the onslaught of late summer precipitation that meteorologists had originally said could be the start of the new season.
Stalley said the Central Texas area may not be kicking the summer weather just yet.
“It could be a longer time than normal for us to get a big fall cool down,” he said. “Typically by the end of September, we start to get a little more of an active weather pattern with a couple of cold fronts but some of our longer term weather models are suggesting that we are going to stay warmer than normal.”
