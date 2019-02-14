The Copperas Cove Municipal Court, 602 S. Main St., will conduct the annual Warrant Round Up from March 1–15. During this time, Copperas Cove police officers will be looking for people with existing Municipal Court warrants and capias pro fines.
The city encourages individuals with unpaid fines to contact the court immediately to avoid the embarrassment of arrest. In addition to standard operating hours, the municipal court hours will be extended on the following dates to allow defendants an opportunity to resolve their existing warrants:
Friday, March 1, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 2, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Friday, March 15, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In addition, defendants may pay their fines online through The Payment Group at www.trafficpayment.com or by calling 1-800-444-1187 to speak with a customer service representative. This service is available Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Questions or concerns should be directed to Jennifer Henry, Municipal Court Clerk, at jhenry@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-5030.
